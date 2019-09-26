British PM Boris Johnson tells 1922 committee: We will leave EU on Oct 31

LONDON (REUTERS) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Conservative Party lawmakers on Thursday (Sept 26) he was convinced he could get a Brexit deal but that if he didn't, then the United Kingdom would simply leave the European Union on Oct 31, a lawmaker in the room said.

Johnson, addressing the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, spoke of the "cowardice" of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn who he said knows he will fail to win a general election.

Johnson said the best way to stop the toxic atmosphere in British politics was to get Brexit done. He added that he took all threats to lawmakers very seriously.