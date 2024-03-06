UK's Hunt sets out pre-election budget

LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt started to deliver his budget statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, seeking to revive the bleak election prospects of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

Below are quotes on the key issues:

HUNT ON ECONOMIC PRIORITIES:

"Because of the progress we've made, because we are delivering the prime minister's economic priorities, we can now help families not just with temporary cost of living support, but with permanent cuts in taxation."

HUNT ON INFLATION:

"First inflation: the latest figures show it is now 4% - more than meeting our pledge to halve it last year. And today's forecasts from the OBR show it falling below the 2% target in just a few months' time – nearly a whole year earlier than forecast in the Autumn Statement."

HUNT ON HOUSEHOLD SUPPORT:

"The OBR predicted real household disposable income per person would fall by 2% in the last year – instead after this support it is on track to rise by 0.8%."

"Next the Household Support Fund. I have decided that - with the battle against inflation still not over - now is not the time to stop the targeted help it offers. We will therefore continue it at current levels for another six months."

HUNT ON ALCOHOL, FUEL DUTY:

"I have ... decided to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months. This will save the average car driver 50 pounds next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around 250 pounds.

"Taken together with the alcohol duty freeze, this (fuel duty freeze) decision also reduces headline inflation by 0.2 percentage points in 2024-25, allowing us to make faster progress towards the Bank of England's 2% target". REUTERS