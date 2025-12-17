Britain’s Duke of Marlborough charged with intentional strangulation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON - Britain's Duke of Marlborough, a distant relative of Winston Churchill, has been charged with three counts ‍of ​intentional strangulation, British police said on ‍Dec 17.

Charles James Spencer-Churchill, 70, was arrested in May 2024 ​over ​the alleged offences which took place in November 2022, and in January and May 2024 in Woodstock, near ‍Oxford in central England, Thames Valley police said in a ​statement.

He has now been ⁠issued with a summons to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Dec 18.

"Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, The Duke of Marlborough, has ​been charged with intentional strangulation offences in Woodstock," the police statement ‌said.

Spencer-Churchill, who is known ​as Jamie Blandford, is the 12th Duke of Marlborough, one of Britain's most senior aristocratic families and whose ancestral home is Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, which played host to US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Two men were jailed ‍earlier this year for stealing a US$6 million (S$7.8 million) 18-carat golden ​toilet from the palace, which was Winston Churchill's birthplace.

As well as ​the British wartime leader, Spencer-Churchill is ‌also related to Princess Diana, the late first wife of King Charles. REUTERS