Ukrainians seek to heal war trauma at Kyiv mental health clinic

KYIV (AFP) - After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Yuriy Makeyev found himself homeless and jobless: a combination of circumstances that brought him to the brink of a nervous breakdown.

Now the 48-year-old, who has fled his home in the war-torn east, believes he can return to normal life thanks to a special course of psychological rehabilitation he is undergoing at a Kyiv clinic.

At least 5,000 civilians have been killed and as many wounded since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, according to the latest United Nations figures.

But many more have survived devastating shelling across the country, causing mental scars and psychological trauma.

Psychologists say that weeks spent in bomb shelters as well as losing employment and being forced from home can lead to stress and frustration that may become impossible to cope with on one's own.

"After the war erupted, I was left without housing and without work simultaneously," said Mr Makeyev, who worked as an editor at a Kyiv-based magazine.

His ordeal began back in 2014, when he was forced to leave his home city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine after it was seized by Russian-backed separatists.

"What is happening in Kyiv and around, I have already seen in Donetsk. I did not want to experience it again, but I did," he said.

A Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv last month left one person dead.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Mr Makeyev's news outlet shut down and he lost his job.

The hostel where he was living also closed, and financial difficulties meant he could not afford to rent elsewhere.

"Several factors developed into one continuous stress and something urgently needed to be done to address it," he said

'Demand from society'