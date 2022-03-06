Ukrainians run for their lives from Russian bombs

IRPIN, UKRAINE (AFP) - Exploding shells blew apart roadsides Saturday (March 5) and Russian warplanes bombed stretches of the horizon as thousands of Ukrainians scrambled to escape Kyiv's war-shattered outskirts by any means possible.

The roads on Kyiv's western edge bear witness to a human tragedy whose scale grows ever greater as Russia's assault on the Ukrainian capital becomes more determined and indiscriminate.

The Russian forces' initial assault on Kyiv - launched with missile strikes and an airborne assault on an airbase - stalled at the end of last week.

The two sides have since been locked in a long-range shelling war along Kyiv's outskirts that has put working class towns such as Bucha and Irpin in the line of fire.

But people fleeing the two towns said their resolve to stay broke down when Russian warplanes started circling overhead and dropping bombs on Friday.

"Warplanes. They are bombing residential areas - schools, churches, big buildings, everything," accountant Natalia Dydenko said after a quick glance back at the destruction she left behind.

The 58-year-old was one of thousands of people walking with their children and whatever belongings they could carry down a road leading toward central Kyiv and away from the front.

The metric booms of Russia bombs dropped from warplanes circling over Bucha and Irpin provided a morbid backdrop for their desperate march.

"It began two days ago. It wasn't as heavy before, but two days ago it started getting really heavy," she said.

'We had to run'

People were trying to get to the remains of a bridge leading to Kyiv over the Irpin River which Ukrainian forces blew up last week to stall the Russian advance.

Ukrainian soldiers with assault rifles swinging off their shoulders helped wheelchair-bound pensioners and mothers with prams cross a few wooden planks tossed over the river on Saturday.

Thousands of people massed in stony silence under the shattered remains of the original concrete bridge while awaiting their turn to pass.