Ukrainians move Christmas to Dec 25 to be 'far from Moscow'

ODESA - Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Dec 24 as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from Jan 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, in a snub to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message released Dec 24 evening said that “all Ukrainians are together. We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”

In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene.

“We believe that we really should celebrate Christmas with the whole world, far away, far away from Moscow. For me that’s the new message now,” said one smiling parishioner, Olena, whose son is a medic on the front line.

“We really want to celebrate in a new way. This is a holiday with the whole of Ukraine, with our independent Ukraine. This is very important for us,” she told AFP.

‘Abandon Russian heritage’

Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on Jan 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches.

Zelensky signed a law in July moving the celebration to Dec 25, saying it allows Ukrainians to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on Jan 7.”

The date change is part of hastened moves since the invasion to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires, such as by renaming streets and removing monuments.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.