Ukrainian troops withdraw from eastern town of Siversk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Ukrainian serviceman keeps an eye out for Russian combat drones as he prepares shells for a howitzer, near the front-line town of Pokrovsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

KYIV - Ukrainian forces have pulled out of the embattled eastern town of Siversk, Kyiv’s military said on Dec 23, as Russian troops wage a battlefield offensive aimed at threatening key cities critical to Ukraine’s defences in the east.

The fall of Siversk comes with Ukraine under US pressure to quickly negotiate peace in the nearly four-year-old war triggered by Russia’s invasion, and puts Russian forces closer to the hub of Sloviansk, some 30km to the west.

Sloviansk is a northern anchor of the so-called “fortress belt” of cities in Ukraine’s heavily industrialised Donbas region, which Russia has demanded Kyiv cede before it ends its war.

“The invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement.

It said it had withdrawn soldiers to preserve lives and resources, adding that they had, however, inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

Russia said earlier this month it had captured Siversk, whose pre-war population was around 10,000, a claim Kyiv had denied.

On Dec 23, Ukraine’s military said its forces were keeping up pressure on the town and would continue trying to sever logistics for Russian troops inside.

Ukrainian open-source group Deep State showed Russia had made gradual gains around Siversk this month, part of its grinding advances along the sprawling front line.