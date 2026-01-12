Ukrainian teen wounds two and himself in school stabbing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV - A Ukrainian teenager wounded a teacher and a fellow student in a Kyiv school stabbing spree on Jan 12, prosecutors said after the suspect, who also hurt himself, was detained.

Officers will investigate any possible Russian influence on the 14-year-old perpetrator, saying that in his phone “a correspondence was found with unknown individuals – likely representatives of the Russian special services”.

In almost four years of war, Ukraine and Russia have often accused each other of trying to recruit minors online.

Photos shared by the national police show the suspect sitting in front of the officers in a t-shirt with an inscription reading “Hitler kaputt,” or “Hitler is no more” in German.

The teen was also wearing a mask and a helmet during the attack.

His victims were hospitalised, police added.

Russia has long exploited World War II history to spread narratives that paint the Ukrainian leadership as “neo-Nazi” – which Kyiv and its Western allies deny as baseless.