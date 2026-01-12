Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukrainian teen wounds two and himself in school stabbing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

KYIV - A Ukrainian teenager wounded a teacher and a fellow student in a Kyiv school stabbing spree on Jan 12, prosecutors said after the suspect, who also hurt himself, was detained.

Officers will investigate any possible Russian influence on the 14-year-old perpetrator, saying that in his phone “a correspondence was found with unknown individuals – likely representatives of the Russian special services”.

In almost four years of war, Ukraine and Russia have often accused each other of trying to recruit minors online.

Photos shared by the national police show the suspect sitting in front of the officers in a t-shirt with an inscription reading “Hitler kaputt,” or “Hitler is no more” in German.

The teen was also wearing a mask and a helmet during the attack.

His victims were hospitalised, police added.

Russia has long exploited World War II history to spread narratives that paint the Ukrainian leadership as “neo-Nazi” – which Kyiv and its Western allies deny as baseless.

February 2026 will mark four years since

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

AFP

More on this topic
A thousand Kyiv apartment blocks still without heating after Russian strike
Ukraine drone strike causes fire at oil depot in Russia’s Volgograd region
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.