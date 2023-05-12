Ukrainian tanks join attacks along a 100km front, says Russia

KYIV - Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian positions along almost 100km of the front line near Soledar, a small mining town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine that Moscow’s forces seized in January.

As anticipation grows of a Ukrainian counter-offensive aiming to drive Moscow’s forces out of the land they have seized in the last 15 months, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed earlier reports that Ukraine had made some gains near Bakhmut, but appeared to play down suggestions of a wider push.

The Russian Defence Ministry said 26 attacks involving more than a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks near Soledar on Thursday had been repulsed.

In one area, Russian forces had fallen back to “more favourable positions” near a reservoir north-west of Bakhmut.

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield reports, and there was no immediate response from Kyiv, which during previous offensives has maintained strict silence about its operations while they were under way.

An attack in Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, would appear to substantiate reports by Russia’s Wagner private army that Kyiv was launching its offensive on the city’s north and south flanks, aiming to surround it.

Earlier this week, a Ukrainian unit claimed to have routed a Russian brigade south-west of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s biggest advance for six months.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said the flanks, guarded by regular troops, are crumbling, putting his group’s positions inside the city at risk. Russia’s Defence Ministry denied this.

Without giving details, Ukraine’s Ms Maliar said Kyiv’s forces had advanced by about 2km this week around Bakhmut without ceding any ground.

A claim of such swift progress is rare in an attritional battle in which Russia has made incremental advances over the last 10 months without being able to claim the city.

But she seemed to imply this was not the start of the major, long-awaited assault: “This situation has actually been going on in the east for several months,” she wrote. “That’s it. Nothing more is happening.”

Moscow has been preparing since last autumn for an expected onslaught, and built lines of anti-tank fortifications along hundreds of kilometres of front. It has also begun evacuating civilians who have been living near the conflict zone in Ukraine’s partially occupied Zaporizhzhia province to areas farther from the expected advance by Kyiv’s forces.

“We used to go out and watch (the shelling). Especially at night, you could see the flashes as they launch,” said Ms Lyudmila, a 22-year-old from Kamianka-Dniprovska now in makeshift accommodation in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.

“We’ve had shells land nearby and when it landed, the entire sky was red,” she added.

In comments published on Friday, the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet said the fleet’s defences were also being tightened amid a flurry of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting its home base, the Crimean port of Sevastopol.