Ukrainian strike disrupts water supply in Russia-held Donetsk region, Interfax reports

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June 12 - Water supply has been cut to parts of Russian-controlled Ukraine's Donetsk region, including the regional centre of Donetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a local provider.

Supplies were cut to Donetsk, Yasynuvata and parts of Makiivka after a Ukrainian strike on energy infrastructure knocked out power to a water treatment plant.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed as its own in 2022 as part of its war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russian forces now control more than 85% of it.

Chronic water shortages in the territory it holds have become a persistent challenge for Moscow. REUTERS