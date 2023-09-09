Ukrainian shelling kills one in Donetsk city - mayor

Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Saturday a civilian was killed and one person wounded in an Ukrainian shelling of the city of Donetsk.

Kulemzin said in his Telegram channel a number of buildings were damaged in several city districts.

Donetsk is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia partly occupies and claimed as its own last year in a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations General Assembly.

Russia has expressed outrage in the past when Ukrainian attacks have killed civilians in Donetsk and elsewhere. Its own attacks, however, have killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

The United Nations said in July that more than 9,000 Ukrainian civilians, including over 500 children, had been killed in the course of the war that Russia launched in February 2022, and the real number could be much higher. REUTERS