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Ukrainian shelling kills four in Russia's Belgorod border region, governor says

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March 21 - Ukrainian forces shelled a public building in Russia's border region of Belgorod on Saturday, killing four people, the regional governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on Telegram, said the attack hit a "social site" in the village of Smorodino, without giving further details. The bodies of two women were pulled from under rubble, he said.

Gladkov posted pictures of a built-up area in flames.

Belgorod has come under frequent Ukrainian attack during the four-year war since Russia's full-scale invasion. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.