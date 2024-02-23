Ukrainian rapeseed spilled from train at Polish border

WARSAW - Polish police are investigating an incident on Friday in which a load of rapeseed was spilled from train trucks carrying the cargo from Ukraine near the Dorohusk border crossing with Poland.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the load was damaged by unidentified people and those responsible must be held accountable.

Chelm police press officer Ewa Czyz told Reuters officers were notified of grain being spilled from train trucks at a station near the Dorohusk crossing. Police were investigating the incident, she said, without providing further detail.

Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed on them by European Union measures to tackle climate change, as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from abroad, particularly Ukraine.

Ukraine's Kubrakov wrote on X: "This morning, unknown persons damaged Ukrainian agricultural products at the Dorohusk railway station. Three grain trucks with rapeseed were opened. This is a transit cargo heading to Germany (Hamburg)."

"I will only say that unpunished crimes always return. Whether it is military aggression or damaged grain. Criminals must be punished so that others are not tempted to repeat them," he said.

Polish media meanwhile have shown footage of farmers blocking a road leading to Pyrzowice airport in southern Poland.

Polish farmers have stepped up their protests this week by blocking almost all traffic with Ukraine. REUTERS