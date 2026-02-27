Ukrainian missiles hit energy installations in Russia's Belgorod

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 27 - Ukrainian missiles struck the Russian town of Belgorod near the border, inflicting serious damage on energy installations and disrupting power, water and heating, the regional governor said early on Friday.

The attack on Belgorod, 40 km (25 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and the surrounding district, was the second in five days to cause serious damage.

The area has been a frequent target of Ukraine's military in the four years since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour.

"Serious damage has occurred with energy infrastructure," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. "As a result, there have been disruptions to supplies of power, water and heating."

There was no comment from Ukrainian officials.

Gladkov said the extent of the damage would be assessed at first light.

Pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed residential areas in darkness and skies lit up with explosions. REUTERS