Ukrainian missile attack kills two, injures five in Russia's Belgorod, governor says

Feb 13 - A Ukrainian missile attack killed two people and injured five on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, speaking in a video posted on Telegram, said the men were members of crews restoring damaged heating and electricity networks in the city.

Restoration work will resume on Saturday as it was too dangerous for crews to be operating at night, Gladkov said.

Gladkov had earlier said that the attack caused serious damage to energy facilities, and that electricity, heating and water supplies were cut. Three apartment buildings in the city sustained damage.

The unofficial SHOT Telegram channel said residents reported a series of loud explosions in the city and air defences were in operation.

Belgorod, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border, has come under frequent attack from Ukrainian forces. REUTERS