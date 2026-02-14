Ukrainian missile attack kills two in Russia's Belgorod, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 13 - A Ukrainian missile attack killed two people and injured three on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on Telegram, said the men were killed at an infrastructure site in the city. All three injured were being treated in hospital and one was in a serious condition.

He said the attack caused serious damage to energy facilities and electricity, heating and water supplies were cut. Three apartment buildings in the city sustained damage.

The unofficial SHOT Telegram channel said residents reported a series of loud explosions in the city and air defences were in operation.

Belgorod, about 40 km (25 miles) from the border, has come under frequent attack from Ukrainian forces. REUTERS