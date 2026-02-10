Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukrainian man kills 5 in axe, hammer attack at displaced shelter

The attack happened in the early hours of Feb 10, the Rivne region police said on social media.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM RIVNE REGION POLICE/FACEBOOK

KYIV – A 72-year-old man killed five people in Ukraine’s western Rivne region using an axe and a hammer in a facility for internally displaced people, police said on Feb 10.

The motive of the attack was unclear but the police said it was “a domestic conflict” that “escalated into a fight” between the residents of a former school building now housing refugees from eastern and central Ukraine.

“During the altercation, the man began striking five people with a hammer and an axe,” the Rivne region police said on social media.

The attack happened in the early hours of Feb 10, police added.

They said: “As a result of the injuries sustained, five citizens died at the scene: men aged 60 and 68, two women aged 81 and 78 from Donetsk region and a 56-year-old native of Kirovograd region.”

Images posted by the police showed a large hole in the door leading to one of the rooms and traces of blood on an axe and on the building’s floor.

The suspect, himself a refugee from the embattled Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east, has been detained and a probe has been opened into premeditated murder, the prosecutor-general’s office said. AFP

