Ukrainian girl's risky pipeline dash from Russians

BROVARY DISTRICT, UKRAINE (AFP) - The little girl in the pink bobble hat looks warily down at the water as the Ukrainian soldier carries her across a long, narrow pipeline on the frontline east of Kyiv.

Three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko and her family have walked an hour through a field strewn with burnt-out Russian armoured vehicles to flee their village.

Before their ordeal is over, they face a final trial - crossing a wobbly gas pipe that is some 50 metres long and sits three metres above a wide stream.

Her parents watch, hearts in mouths, as Karolina goes first in the soldier's arms. Dressed in a blue coat, she clings to him as he walks tightrope-style.

They make it across safely.

The girl is handed over to other troops, and now it is the turn of her mother Karina, 21, who grips the soldier's military webbing for balance as he leads her across too.

Karina runs to her daughter and hugs her, a look of joy on her face. Her husband comes last across the half-metre-wide pipeline.

"It was okay to walk across a pipe, not scary," Karina grins, while Karolina strokes a brown and black puppy the family brought with them in a bag. "My daughter is fine."

But their journey shows that in the villages outside Kyiv, people will do anything to escape the Russian invasion.

Ukraine said on Tuesday (March 29) that its forces had "liberated" three more villages near Brovary, a town 20km east of Kyiv on the frontline with Russian forces.

Moscow has promised to scale back attacks on the capital more than a month into the invasion after its attempts to encircle Kyiv stalled.

Yet the conditions for civilians in the area remain unbearable for many, with the Russians leaving devastation in their wake.

The pipeline linking two fields filled with the stubble of crops is the only route out for some people in the area.

"There's just no other option," said Andriy, 36, the soldier who carried little Karolina to safety.