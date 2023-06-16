Ukrainian forces readying for breakthrough bid, say analysts

PARIS - The beginning of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian invasion has revealed little about Kyiv’s wider tactical plans, but Ukrainian forces are ready to exploit the slightest cracks in Russian defences, analysts say.

Kyiv’s military launched its offensive in the east and south of the country, asserting it is “moving forward” while Russia claims Ukraine has suffered “catastrophic” losses.

“We are definitely seeing a lot of tactical deception operations and can expect additional and larger such operations as the campaign progresses,” Mr Dylan Lee Lehrke, an analyst with the British security intelligence firm Janes, told AFP.

“That is one of the primary benefits of being on the attack - you have the ability to choose the time and place to your advantage while keeping the adversary guessing.”

Information available shows that Kyiv has not thrown all of its forces into battle.

At the front, there are 13 mechanised, two armoured and three paratrooper brigades, along with mobile air assault forces, according to Mr Pierre Razoux, academic director of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES). That’s just 15 per cent of its army, involving 3,000 men per brigade.

The forces are “ready to rush towards the next possible breakthrough,” he said.

These multiple but minor assaults are designed to test Russia’s resilience.

Tactics

But the fight will be complicated.

“The total units in the struggle - infantry, reconnaissance, armoured, mechanised, paratroopers, is 75 brigades for the Ukrainians, and 65 for the Russians in Ukraine and near the border,” Mr Razoux said. “The difference isn’t huge.”

Kyiv’s objectives for the assaults so far are not clear.

It’s likely that Kyiv is targeting cities occupied by Russia like Melitopol and Tokmak in the south, and even Luhansk in the east, according to Mr Ivan Klyszcz, a researcher for the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) in Estonia.

“Operational hubs under Russian occupation such as these are likely a key objective of the ongoing counter-offensive,” he told AFP.

Other targets could be Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, and Donbas in the east, which is largely under Russian control today. Both are politically significant and would be militarily ambitious fronts.