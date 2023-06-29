Ukrainian forces advance 'slowly but surely' at front, says official

KYIV - Ukrainian forces are advancing “slowly but surely” on the front lines in the east and south-east of the country, as well as around the longstanding flashpoint town of Bakhmut, senior military officials said on Wednesday.

Since launching an anticipated counter-offensive this month, nearly 16 months into the war, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the south-east.

Officers also say they are gaining ground along the flanks of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces last month after protracted battles all but reduced it to rubble.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhniy told Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley that the that his forces had “succeeded in seizing the strategic initiative.”

“Ukraine’s defence forces are proceeding with their offensive action and we have made advances. The enemy is offering strong resistance, while sustaining considerable losses,” General Zaluzhniy wrote on Telegram.

He told Gen Milley about weapons needed by Ukrainian forces as well as demining equipment - Ukrainian officials have cited large tracts of mined territory as an impediment to any advance.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday, said the liberation of a group of villages was “not the main event” in the offensive.

But President Voldoymyr Zelensky told the BBC last week that the counter-offensive was proceeding more slowly than hoped.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, speaking on national television on Wednesday, noted advances in sectors in the south designated by two occupied towns - Berdiansk and Mariupol.

“Every day, there is an advance,” Ms Maliar said.

“Yes, the advances are slow, but they are sure.”