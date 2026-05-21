Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Syzran oil refinery, Kyiv says

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Emergency specialists carry out search and rescue operations at the site of a partial collapse of an apartment building, following what local authorities called a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Syzran, Russia April 22, 2026. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE.

May 21 - Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Rosneft-owned Syzran oil refinery in Samara region overnight, Ukrainian military and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"Another Ukrainian long-range sanction against Russian oil refining – and we are continuing this line of action," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

"This time around, it was the Syzran oil refinery – more than 800 kilometers away from our border."

Zelenskiy posted footage of a fire and smoke billowing into the sky.

Two people were killed in a drone attack on the town of Syzran in Samara region, the local governor said, without mentioning whether any infrastructure was damaged in the attack.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said the attack caused a large fire at the refinery, whose annual processing capacity ranges from 7 to 8.9 million tons of crude oil.

The commander of the Ukrainian drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said it was the 11th Russian oil refinery targeted by Ukraine during May. REUTERS