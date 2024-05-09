Ukrainian drones strike Russian fuel depot, officials say

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire and damaged several storage tanks at a fuel depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, the region's crisis administration said on Thursday.

About six drones were destroyed and debris fell on the refinery near the village of Yurovka, the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Several tanks were damaged," the administration said, adding no one was injured in the attack.

Drone attacks on energy facilities inside Russia's territory have become more frequent in the past few months. Kyiv officials say that they conduct the attacks to undermine Russia's war effort and respond to Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The oil depot was last attacked on May 2, according to Russian state media. REUTERS