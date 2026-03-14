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Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery, port in Russia's Krasnodar region

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MOSCOW, March 14 - Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a port overnight in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, causing injuries and damage, local authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Krasnodar authorities said three people had been injured in a strike on Port Kavkaz, which ships grains and LPG and lies on the Kerch Strait opposite Crimea.

A service vessel and the pier complex had been damaged, according to the statement.

Authorities said in a separate statement a fire had broken out at the region's Afipsky oil refinery after a drone struck the facility.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 31 over the Sea of Azov and 16 over the Krasnodar region. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.