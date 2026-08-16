Ukrainian drones strike Moscow region, killing one

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MOSCOW, Aug 16 - Ukrainian drones struck Moscow region overnight on Sunday in what the provincial governor said was one of the largest attacks to have targeted the region, and which he said had left at least one person dead.

In posts on Telegram, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said that an 83-year-old man had been killed, with several more injured in Podolsk, where he said a warehouse belonging to Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries had been struck.

He said damage had been caused at several other sites, including at a warehouse in the town of Domodedovo, close to one of Moscow's main airports.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones throughout the country.

Video filmed by Reuters of the aftermath of the strike on Wildberries' Koledino warehouse showed a large plume of smoke over the site, around 45 km (28 miles) south of Moscow.

Ukraine has been targeting Wildberries, which it accuses of handling military goods, in recent weeks as part of a wider bid to damage Russian economic infrastructure it sees as underpinning Moscow's military campaign. REUTERS