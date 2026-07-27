Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, target Taganrog, governor says

MOSCOW, July 27 - Ukrainian drones killed a couple in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in an overnight attack, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said on Monday, saying apartment blocks, warehouses and a shelter for homeless people had been damaged.

Slyusar said that air defence forces had shot down around 50 Ukrainian drones over his region and that Kyiv had targeted the cities of Rostov, Taganrog and four districts in the region - Chertkovsky, Tarasovsky, Sholokhovsky and Millerovsky.

Eight people had been injured in Rostov, one of whom was in a critical condition, he said in a statement. In the port city of Taganrog, which lies on the Sea of Azov and is home to various industrial facilities and a grain terminal, he said an unnamed production facility had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Monday that his forces had struck a Russian export terminal in the Rostov region, as well as oil facilities in the Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions overnight.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, with each side attacking dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels. REUTERS