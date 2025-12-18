Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukrainian drones kill three people in Russia's Rostov region, authorities say

Dec 18 - Three people, including two crew members of a cargo vessel, were killed in ‍overnight ​Ukrainian drone attacks on ‍the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don and the town ​of ​Bataysk in the southern Rostov region, the local governor said on Thursday.

The fire was ‍extinguished, Yuri Slyusar wrote on his Telegram messaging ​app channel.

Rostov-on-Don head ⁠Alexander Skryabin said earlier that a leak of oil products had been avoided.

Ukraine and Russia have accused ​each other of deliberately attacking civilian vessels. Russian President ‌Vladimir Putinhas threatened ​to "cut Ukraine off from the sea" after Kyiv's attacks damaged three 'shadow fleet' tankers heading to Russia to export its oil earlier this month.

One person was killed and seven people ‍were injured in the town of Bataysk where ​two private homes caught fire as result of ​a drone attack, Slyusar also ‌said. REUTERS

