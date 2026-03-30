Ukrainian drones kill one, damage homes, industry in southern Russia's Taganrog

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March 29 - A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person, triggered fires and damaged homes and industry on Sunday in the southern Russian city of Taganrog, local officials said.

The regional governor said falling drone debris prompted the evacuation of an area hit by falling debris.

"Emergency crews are working at the site of the incident, where the debris fell," Yuri Slyusar, governor of Rostov region on Ukraine's eastern border, said on Telegram. "Fires and damage have occurred. People have been evacuated."

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova, in a subsequent post on Telegram, spoke of widespread damage in the city.

Emergency crews responded to 49 calls, she said. Eight people were injured.

"Due to falling drone debris, several residential houses, social sites, and industrial enterprises were damaged," she wrote.

Air defence units remained in action.

Taganrog is a port city at the eastern end of the Sea of Azov east of the border with Ukraine. REUTERS