Ukrainian drones hit targets across several Russian regions

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MOSCOW, May 31 - Ukrainian drones struck energy and industrial targets across several Russian regions overnight, Russian authorities said on Sunday, in an escalating campaign of strikes against infrastructure.

In Saratov, a region on the Volga River with several oil refineries that has come under regular Ukrainian attack in recent years, governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram that "civil infrastructure" had been damaged.

In the Kirov region, northeast of Moscow and around 1,300km (800 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory, governor Alexander Sokolov said drones had hit a facility in the Urzhumsky district.

Governors in Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, all of which border Ukraine, also reported strikes, with three civilians injured in Belgorod.

On the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, Moscow-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov said authorities were introducing restrictions on sales of petrol.

He did not say why, but Ukraine has for months been attacking fuel infrastructure in southwestern Russia, close to Crimea. REUTERS