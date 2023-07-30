Ukrainian drones hit Moscow, one injured, flights suspended

MOSCOW - Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on Sunday morning, Russia’s Defence Ministry said, in an attack that briefly caused an international airport to shut.

While one of the drones was shot down on the city’s outskirts, two others were “suppressed by electronic warfare” and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.

Moscow and its environs, lying about 500km from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks in 2023.

The attack reported on Sunday is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults – including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine – that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

The Defence Ministry called it an “attempted terrorist attack”.

“On the morning of July 30, the Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted,” it said on the Telegram messaging app.

“One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defence systems over the territory of the Odintsovo district of Moscow region.

“Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of Moscow-City’s non-residential building complex.”

Moscow-City is a commercial development to the city’s west.

City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that the “facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged”.

He added that there were “no victims or injured”.

Airport closed briefly

The Tass state news agency reported that the capital’s Vnukovo airport was “closed for departures and arrivals, flights are redirected to other airports”.

Within less than an hour, operations appeared to have returned to normal.

Earlier in July, a volley of drone attacks briefly disrupted air traffic at the same airport, to the city’s south-west.

The attacks on Moscow come several weeks into a Ukrainian counter-offensive to claw back territory captured by Russia since large-scale hostilities erupted in February 2022.