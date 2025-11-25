Ukrainian drones damage dwellings, injure four in Russian port of Novorossiysk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian drones damaged residential buildings in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and injured at least four people in successive attacks on the area, regional officials said early on Tuesday.

The Operational Headquarters in southern Krasnodar Region said on Telegram that five high-rise residences and two private homes had sustained damage in different districts of the city.

Falling debris from drones had triggered fires at two sites and emergency services were bringing them under control.

Four people were reported injured.

Earlier, fragments from downed drones had smashed windows and damaged buildings in Krasnodar, the region's administrative centre. Drones also damaged buildings and injured one person in a village south of Novorossiysk.

Russian air defences had earlier shot down 10 drones en route to Moscow, the defence ministry said, a day after a Ukrainian strike on a power plant cut off heating in a town near the capital. REUTERS