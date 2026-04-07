Ukrainian drone strikes kill five, including child and parents at home, Russian officials say

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MOSCOW, April 7 - Ukrainian drone strikes killed five civilians, including a 12-year-old boy and his parents, and struck a school in a part of southeastern Ukraine controlled by Russian forces, Russian officials said on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old boy and his parents were killed in their apartment in an overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Vladimir region, Alexander Avdeev, the regional governor, and local officials said.

In part of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-backed governor, said that Ukrainian drones had struck a school in the village of Velikaya Znamenka, seriously injuring six people, five of them children.

A local official had been killed while helping the children evacuate the school building, Balitsky said.

A woman in her fifties had also been killed at home in a Ukrainian drone strike on part of Russian-controlled Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-backed governor, said in a statement.

Reuters could not independently verify the officials' statements, and Ukrainian officials accused Russia itself of launching a series of deadly attacks. REUTERS