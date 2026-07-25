Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire at Russia's Tyumen oil refinery

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July 25 - A Ukrainian drone strike has sparked a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, local Russian authorities said on Saturday.

The attack on a facility more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine underscores the increasing reach of Kyiv's long-range drone campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.

Emergency services are working at the scene, Tyumen region governor Alexander Moor said, without giving further details.

Any disruption to output would further squeeze the domestic fuel market, which has seen worsening shortages since May, when Ukraine stepped up attacks on oil refineries in an attempt to undermine Russia's war efforts.

The refinery has a nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, according to industry estimates. REUTERS