Ukrainian drone strike kills seven in western Russia, investigators say

MOSCOW, Feb 25 - Russian investigators said seven people were killed and at least 10 wounded on Wednesday in a Ukrainian drone attack on a chemical plant in western Russia.

The state Investigative Committee described the attack, in Smolensk region, as an act of terrorism by the Ukrainian military and said it would seek to identify those responsible.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Both sides in the four-year-old war have staged frequent cross-border attacks on energy, industrial and military facilities. Thousands of civilians have been killed, of whom the vast majority have been Ukrainians. REUTERS