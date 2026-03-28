Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Yaroslavl region kills child, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, March 28 - A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Yaroslavl region north-east of Moscow killed a child and injured three people, while causing damage to several residential buildings and "a retail object", the local governor said on Saturday.

"A child who was in one of the private houses in the suburban district of Yaroslavl region at the time of the attack has died," the governor, Mikhail Evraev, said on his Telegram channel.

"His parents have been hospitalised in a serious condition. A woman living in a neighbouring house was also injured. They are receiving all necessary medical care," he added.

He said Russian air defence units had repelled more than 30 Ukrainian drones during the attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that a total of 155 Ukrainian drones had been repelled and destroyed overnight over a number of Russian regions, including the Moscow region. REUTERS