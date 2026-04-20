Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port kills one

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MOSCOW, April 20 - A major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse sparked a fire and killed at least one person, Russian officials said on Monday, just hours after a blaze was doused in the wake of a similar attack on April 16.

One of Russia's major southern ports, Tuapse is an oil product export hub that also handles dry bulk cargo, such as coal and fertiliser. In addition, it is home to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft.

"Tuapse was subjected to another massive drone attack," Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region said on messaging app Telegram. "A fire occurred at the seaport."

Kondratiev said one man was killed at the port and another injured, while debris from drones damaged several city buildings, ranging from a kindergarten and primary school to a church and residential apartment block.

Russia's defence ministry said 112 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight. REUTERS