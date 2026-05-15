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Ukrainian drone attack kills three in Russia's Ryazan, hits residences, industry

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May 15 - A Ukrainian drone attack killed three people in the central Russian city of Ryazan, damaged high-rise apartment buildings and hit an industrial enterprise, Regional Governor Pavel Malkov said early on Friday.

"To our great regret, three people have been killed and 12 injured, including children," Malkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Malkov said the drones damaged two high-rise apartment blocks. He said debris from falling drones also fell on the territory of an industrial site, which he did not identify.

The unofficial Telegram site Mash showed pictures of smoke rising from a high-rise building and said one of the entrances to the building was blocked, preventing residents from leaving.

Other unofficial sites showed several apartments ablaze.

Ryazan, located some 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, is the site of a large oil refinery. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.