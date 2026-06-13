Ukrainian drone attack kills one in Russian border Bryansk region

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June 12 - The governor of Russia's border Bryansk region said one person was killed and another injured in a drone strike on Friday, while the Defence Ministry said Russian air defence units had downed 185 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour period.

Bryansk Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said one person died in a village near the border. The region's general headquarters, quoted by Russian news agencies, said air defence units had destroyed 62 drones, but gave no time frame for the action.

Russia's Defence Ministry, posting on Telegram, reported 185 drones intercepted between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT) over about a dozen regions, most of them in central Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a long series of statements on Telegram throughout the day, reporting that drones headed for the Russian capital had been downed and specialists were examining fragments on the ground.

An unofficial count by Russian news agencies showed 27 such drones had been destroyed throughout the day on Friday.

Ukraine has intensified its campaign of drone attacks on medium-range and long-range targets inside Russia, hitting mainly sites associated with the oil industry. REUTERS