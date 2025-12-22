Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 22 - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged two vessels, two piers and sparked a fire in a village on the Black Sea coast in Russia’s Krasnodar region, regional authorities said on Monday.

All crew on the ships at the Volna terminal on the Black Sea have been safely evacuated, the Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said on the Telegram messaging app.

The damage led to a fire spreading up to 1,500 square metres (1,794 square yards), said authorities. By 0200 GMT the fire was still raging.

Ukraine has often struck the Krasnodar region with drones, targeting refineries, fuel depots, ports and airfields. The Black Sea region is vital for Russia’s energy exports and military logistics, bordering Crimea and lying within drone range of southern Ukraine.

The village of Volna is close to the Crimean bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major artery for Russian forces, as it links the mainland to the Crimean peninsula that was annexed in 2014 from Ukraine. REUTERS