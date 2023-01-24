Minister resigns as Ukraine bars unofficial govt travel in graft crackdown

KYIV – Ukraine’s deputy defence minister responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment resigned on Tuesday morning, citing “media accusations” of corruption that he and the ministry say are baseless.

A statement on the ministry’s website said Mr Vyacheslav Shapovalov’s resignation was “a worthy deed” that would help retain trust in the ministry.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor-General Oleksiy Symonenko was, meanwhile, removed from his post in what seems to be a shake-up of senior officials on Tuesday. The statement announcing his removal gave no reason for the decision, but said it has been “according to his own wish”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that government officials would be prohibited from travelling abroad for vacation or any other unofficial purpose, a move intended to show that corruption would not be allowed to undermine the country’s defence.

Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that he had signed a decree approving the decision by the country’s National Security and Defence Council. The President said a border-crossing procedure for officials at all levels of government would be developed within days.

Ukraine is gearing up for expected offensives this spring, and allies are preparing to send Kyiv billions of dollars worth of material, including some of their most advanced weaponry.

Corruption plagued Ukraine long before Russia launched its full-scale invasion 11 months ago.

Rooting out corruption has remained a priority throughout the war, with weapons and aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars flooding into the country, and the price tag for reconstruction efforts estimated to be billions of dollars.

Mr Zelensky, who came to power in 2019 on a promise of cleaning up corruption, said on Sunday that he hoped the dismissal of a deputy minister in the Infrastructure Ministry after an anti-graft sting would send a “signal to all those whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice”.

“I want this to be clear: There will be no return to what used to be in the past,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry identified the fired official as Mr Vasyl Lozynsky, a deputy minister in the office.

His departure came after Ukraine’s top anti-corruption agency and the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office “exposed and stopped the activities of an organised criminal group involved in the embezzlement of budget funds”, according to Mr Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister.

The agency, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, said that Mr Lozynsky was part of that group and had been detained while receiving a US$400,000 (S$527,642) bribe for helping with equipment and machinery purchasing contracts.

Detectives were working to identify other people involved in the organisation, the agency said in a statement.

The contracts were related to restoring infrastructure facilities and providing light, heat and water during the winter, the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Over the past several months, Russia has pummelled Ukraine with strikes on infrastructure targets designed to spread misery among civilians.

Even as Russia’s war on Ukraine grinds on with no end in sight, Ukraine’s allies have been grappling with complicated questions about the country’s reconstruction: Who will pay for what, and who should control the process and the funds? What kind of external oversight of the money should be required?

The European Union has tied Ukraine’s candidate status to overhauls concerning the rule of law, justice and corruption.

In addition to expressing worries about the risk of corruption tainting post-war reconstruction efforts, some US officials have expressed concerns that American weapons given to Ukraine could be diverted or stolen for resale. REUTERS, NYTIMES