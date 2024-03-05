Ukrainian defence chiefs discuss war needs with Austin

Ukraine's defence minister said on Monday that he and the commander of its armed forces discussed with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin the front line situation in the two-year-old war against Russia and the supply of weapons.

"We informed Defence Secretary Austin about the current situation at the front and discussed changes in the most important sectors," Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Telegram, noting that armed forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi had also taken part.

"We are working together on providing for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and increasing the army's capabilities."

Syrskyi, writing separately on Telegram, said the two men also spoke with British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and the chief of Britain's Defence Staff, Sir Tony Radakin.

Syrskyi said the discussions focused on the needs of the Ukrainian military and the development of Ukraine's naval capabilities with help from Kyiv's allies. REUTERS

