Ukrainian commandos prepare Bakhmut skirmish

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine - Crouched in a small forest, the leader of a Ukrainian commando unit briefs his troops before their mission to counter Russia’s offensive to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

The special forces aim to defend the nearby village of Grygorivka in the Donetsk region, about 10km north-west of Bakhmut, which is coming under heavy Russian shelling.

If Moscow’s soldiers and the Russian mercenary group Wagner take the village, it would help them to close pincers around Bakhmut, the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of the invasion.

“We’re defending positions on the heights near the village. Our mission is to stop the enemy attack and provide artillery support for our infantry,” the commando chief tells AFP, declining to give his name.

Dressed in cagoules and helmets and carrying small camouflage rucksacks, the elite troops are armed with TAR-21 assault rifles – an Israeli design of weapon manufactured under licence in Ukraine.

There is hardly any silence that lasts for more than 10 seconds near Bakhmut. Ukrainian artillery and powerful heavy thuds of nearby Russian shelling constantly ring out.

Just a few kilometres west of Grygorivka, close to the front line, Ukrainian forces “repelled numerous enemy attacks” on the villages of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bogdanivka, Ukraine’s General Staff said Thursday morning.

‘Difficult situation’

“The situation is difficult, but we are in control of it,” the 45-year-old commando chief says during a pause between shells that explode a few hundred metres away.

“We’re able to fight, that’s for sure, but the enemy always has the advantage in terms of artillery. We are suffering losses because of their enormous quantity of artillery. That’s why we are having to move back, but sometimes we advance,” the officer says.

“They are trying to take Bogdanivka, then Chasiv Yar, to close the pocket around Bakhmut,” he adds.

Chasiv Yar, a small town immediately to the west of Bakhmut, is now also under threat from the Russian forces closing their pincers.

This week white phosphorus munitions were fired on Chasiv Yar from Russian positions, setting fire to vegetation in an uninhabited area.