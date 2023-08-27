Ukrainian commander urges more defences in the north-east

KYIV, Ukraine - As Kyiv and Washington debate where Ukraine should commit troops along the war’s front line, Ukraine’s top general in the east has called for more reinforcements in a patch of territory where Russia is threatening to make additional gains.

Russian forces have managed to push forward around the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk in recent weeks, as Kyiv’s forces have made slow headway in their continuing counteroffensive in the south and the east.

Russia’s gains, while not significant, have led Ukrainian forces to dedicate some troops to defend parts of the sprawling front line, which stretches for hundreds of kilometres, despite their need elsewhere.

“Enemy units continue to inflict damage with artillery, mortars and aircraft,” General Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of Ukraine’s eastern forces, said on Friday, on the Telegram messaging app.

“Under such conditions, we must promptly take all measures to strengthen our defences on the threatened lines and advance where possible.”

The debate over Ukraine’s strategy has spilled into public view in recent days amid a flurry of news media reports, including from The New York Times, in which US officials have blamed Ukraine’s slow progress in large part on its strategy.

Under the Pentagon’s reasoning, Ukraine should have massed an outsize number of forces on one portion of the front line to attempt a breakthrough.

Ukrainian commanders have instead tried to divide troops and firepower in a manner that they consider to be as fair and as equal as possible between the east and south.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine responded bluntly to the US criticism this past week, saying that shifting Ukrainian forces away from places like Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, is what Russia is trying to accomplish.

“We will not give up Kharkiv, Donbas, Pavlohrad or Dnipro. And that’s that,” he said, during a news conference on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian Pravda news outlet.

“And let all the analysts in the world not even count on it.”