Ukrainian city reels after Russian strike

CHERNIHIV - From a hospital bed, her legs still covered in blood, Diana Kazakova described the horror of a Russian missile hitting the heart of Chernihiv city in northern Ukraine on Saturday.

She was inside a fabric store when the strike happened at around 11.30am – just a few minutes after warning sirens sounded across the city.

“The window completely fell on me and I fell” she told AFP, hospitalised with a concussion and leg injuries.

“Then I woke up later and was completely stunned and shocked.”

In the street outside, “people were crying, shouting... it was scary,” she said.

The strike came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord, with some attending morning church services in the city, which lies some 150km north of the capital Kyiv.

The roof of Chernihiv’s theatre in the central square was badly damaged by the strike, with window panes also blown out, although the exterior walls of the building were still standing.

The historic city centre is a candidate for nomination to the Unesco World Heritage List, according to Ukraine’s culture ministry.

The powerful blast of the explosion shattered all the windows of restaurants, cafes, shops and apartments in two surrounding streets.

AFP saw one vehicle which had been thrown 4m through the air against the wall of a restaurant.

Cafe manager Viktoria Zakharchenko, 29, said she had just arrived at work, near the fabric shop, when the missile hit.

“When I came out it was terrible – I didn’t know if the people who were lying on the ground were still alive or already dead,” she told AFP.

‘Dead and wounded’

The strike killed seven people and wounded more than 100.

At the parking lot in front of the columns of the theatre’s facade, around twenty cars had their windshields smashed in.

A small van nearby had blood across the front seats.