Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, two injured, mayor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

July 8 - Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Wednesday, triggering fires and injuring at least two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said strikes in the capital had caused a fire in a storage area and a non-residential building in two areas on either side of the Dnipro River.

Two people were injured, with one requiring treatment in hospital.

The air alert lasted for about an hour.

A missile strike in the southern port of Odesa earlier in the evening injured 10 people, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Eight were being treated in hospital. REUTERS

See more on

Ukraine

People

Strikes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.