Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, two injured, mayor says

July 8 - Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Wednesday, triggering fires and injuring at least two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said strikes in the capital had caused a fire in a storage area and a non-residential building in two areas on either side of the Dnipro River.

Two people were injured, with one requiring treatment in hospital.

The air alert lasted for about an hour.

A missile strike in the southern port of Odesa earlier in the evening injured 10 people, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Eight were being treated in hospital. REUTERS