Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say

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July 6 - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Monday and officials said residents were trapped inside a badly damaged building near the city centre.

Reuters witnesses reported a series of explosions in and around the capital and said air defences were also in action against Russian drones.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a residential building had been hit in the historic Podil district.

"People are trapped on the seventh to ninth floors," Klitschko said.

He said drone debris had fallen on a second residential building in the same area and in other districts of the city of 3 million.

At least 30 people were killed in Kyiv on Thursday when Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at the city. REUTERS