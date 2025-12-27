Ukrainian capital Kyiv under massive Russian attack, officials say
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
KYIV - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack early on Dec 27, with explosions sounding in the city, air defences in operation and the Ukrainian military saying missiles were being deployed.
The Russian action took place two days before a meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is due to hold in the United States with President Donald Trump
due to hold in the United States with President Donald Trumpto work out details of an accord for settling the nearly four-year-old war pitting Russia against Ukraine.
Reuters eyewitnesses said air defences were in action in the city and unofficial Telegram channels reported explosions.
A military Telegram channel said cruise and ballistic missiles were being deployed in the city. REUTERS
This is a developing story.