Ukrainian capital Kyiv under attack from Russian drones, missiles, officials say

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May 14 - Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles early on Thursday, officials said, damaging several buildings, including one which partially collapsed with residents likely trapped under rubble.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said part of a residence had collapsed in the eastern Darnytskyi district.

"People are trapped under the rubble," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram "Emergency services are on their way to the site."

Tkachenko said buildings had sustained damage in other widely separated city districts including one where drone debris had fallen on the roof of a residential building.

Mayor Vitali Klitscho also reported damage to buildings throughout the capital, including debris that struck two buildings in a northern suburb, sparking a fire in a 12-storey block of flats.

Unofficial Telegram channels posted videos of parts of apartment buildings ablaze.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Ukraine's air force said Russian missiles had targeted other regions, including Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine and the central region of Poltava. Russian drones and guided bombs had targeted other parts of the country, including eastern and southern regions.

On Wednesday, Russia unleashed a daytime drone attack on the country, targeting critical infrastructure in western regions and killing at least six people, officials said. REUTERS