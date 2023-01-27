Ukrainian authorities detain alleged spy in security service

An SBU officer stands guard during a raid on an Orthodox monastery in the capital Kyiv, over suspected "activities" of Russian agents. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

KYIV - Investigators have detained a Ukrainian security official on suspicion of spying for Russia, authorities said on Thursday, part of an effort by Kyiv to weed out moles nearly a year into a war with Russia.

The official - a lieutenant-colonel in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) which joined the operation - had revealed the location of military checkpoints and other “secret information”, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said.

He allegedly sent the data to his Russian handlers via email and a messaging app.

A search turned up mobile phones, Russian SIM cards, cash and other evidence proving “longstanding ties” to Russian state and law enforcement structures, the SBI added.

“Today, the service works as a single team and is doing the maximum for Ukraine’s victory,” said SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk, in a separate statement.

“And the self-cleansing of our ranks from traitors is an important part of this process.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the previous SBU director, a childhood friend, last July citing collaboration with Russia by officials in the powerful agency.

The search for spies and saboteurs - in everything from recently liberated territories to Russia-linked churches across Ukraine - is a key part of Ukraine’s defence against Moscow’s invasion, now in its 12th month. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ukraine purges senior officials and battlefield governors in biggest shake-up of war
Zelensky says personnel changes being carried out amid graft allegations

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top