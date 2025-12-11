Ukrainian allies to meet as Kyiv sends draft peace plan to Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to each other on Dec 8.

KYIV – A coalition of Ukraine’s allies will discuss a bid to move swiftly on US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal on Dec 11 as Kyiv’s forces carried out their first-ever attack on Russian Caspian Sea oil production.

Leaders from more than 30 countries that are part of the so-called coalition of the willing group will hold a virtual meeting, their second this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

Allies will discuss the state of peace talks and the latest draft plan that Ukrainian officials sent to Washington overnight, people familiar with the planning said. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are expected to brief participants on an exchange they had with Mr Trump on Dec 10 , the people said on condition of anonymity as talks take place behind closed doors.

Mr Zelensky submitted a new version of a draft to Mr Trump, following discussions with key European partners this week. The draft containing 20 points is a “fundamental document” to end the war, Mr Zelensky said. Ukraine also developed two additional proposed agreements from the plan, addressing US security guarantees and future recovery, he said.

“We are actively working on the key steps – and they must be doable steps,” Mr Zelensky said.

Mr Trump has stepped up pressure on the Ukrainian leader to accept his peace plan, reinforcing a call for Mr Zelensky to organise presidential elections. The vote – currently restricted under martial law – would be possible if the US and Europe ensure security in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said earlier this week. He met with lawmakers to discuss changes to the election law.

Meanwhile, the warring parties continued to carry out aerial strikes. Ukrainian forces hit the Filanovsky offshore platform in the Caspian Sea, owned by Lukoil PJSC, according to a person familiar with the attack. The platform suffered at least four strikes, halting its operations, the person said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel that air defences downed 287 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 40 in the Moscow region. Russian aviation authorities imposed temporary restrictions on flights at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, the state-run Tass news service reported on Dec 11 .

In Ukraine, energy infrastructure in the central city of Kremenchuk and in the Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under attacks overnight, according to local governors. BLOOMBERG