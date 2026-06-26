Ukrainian air defence units repel Russian missile attack on Kyiv, officials say

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June 25 - Ukrainian air defence units repelled a Russian missile attack on Thursday evening on Kyiv, local officials said, noting that debris had landed in at least one district.

No injuries were reported.

A Reuters witness saw at least one Russian missile being downed.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that air defences had "worked on enemy missiles."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris had fallen in an open area in the suburban Darnitskyi district and set fire to a storage area.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week warned of impending large attacks on Kyiv and other cities. REUTERS